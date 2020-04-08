NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020

886 FPUS51 KBTV 080700

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

NYZ028-082000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ031-082000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Breezy with lows around 30. West winds

20 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ026-082000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Northeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. East winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 30. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ087-082000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

this morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

NYZ029-082000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain this

morning, then a chance of light rain this afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation a

dusting to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Light snow accumulation possible.

Lows around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Additional light

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ027-082000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers or rain likely. Light snow

accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ030-082000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain, snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.

Highs around 40. South winds around 10 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Additional light snow accumulation

possible. Brisk with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers. Additional light snow accumulation. Highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

NYZ035-082000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of light rain this

afternoon. Highs around 50. North winds around 10 mph this

morning, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and

variable winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around

10 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers. Little

or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

NYZ034-082000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

258 AM EDT Wed Apr 8 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of light rain or

light snow this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of light

rain this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs around

50. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of light rain until

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to

2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds around 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Additional light snow accumulation possible. Windy with

lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

