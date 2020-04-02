NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 1, 2020
989 FPUS51 KBTV 020817
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
NYZ028-022000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain or a slight chance of snow this
morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds
around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ031-022000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and freezing drizzle or
snow this morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch. Breezy with highs in the lower
40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers, mainly in the morning. Little or
no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to around
10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
NYZ026-022000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ087-022000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ029-022000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of
rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
20 mph, becoming northwest around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance
of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely, mainly until midnight.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers, mainly in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ027-022000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the
upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds around
10 mph, becoming northeast with gusts up to 25 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ030-022000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning, then rain likely this afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the lower 40s. North winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 10 to
15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to
2 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,
becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation
90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the morning.
Little or no additional sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
$$
NYZ035-022000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain or snow this morning,
then rain likely this afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of
rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. North
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds
around 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ034-022000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
414 AM EDT Thu Apr 2 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning, then a chance of rain this afternoon. Ice accumulation
around a trace. Very windy with highs in the lower 40s. North
winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 20 to 25 mph this
afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Sleet likely after midnight. Snow and
sleet accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Breezy with lows in the
mid 30s. North winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely, mainly in the
morning. Additional sleet accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to
25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph, decreasing to 35 mph in the
afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Light and variable
winds.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs
in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
