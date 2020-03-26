NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs around 50. South

winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely this afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers until midnight, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with rain

showers likely this afternoon. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with rain showers likely until midnight, then

partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in

the lower 40s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Light and variable

winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely or a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

338 AM EDT Thu Mar 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Breezy with lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 20 to 25 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 20 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in

the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no additional snow

accumulation. Breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow showers likely. Little or no

additional snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

