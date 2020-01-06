NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 5, 2020
009 FPUS51 KBTV 060820
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
NYZ028-062100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Highs in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon. West
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows zero to 5 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
$$
NYZ031-062100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches. Highs
around 30. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Lows
around 18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 20s.
Temperature falling to around 18 in the afternoon. West winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Blustery and much colder with lows 5 below to zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
$$
NYZ026-062100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Additional snow
accumulation a dusting to 1 inch possible. Lows around 20. West
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Much colder with lows 5 below
to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ087-062100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
mid 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers until
midnight, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Additional snow accumulation a dusting to 1 inch
possible. Lows around 20. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow accumulation.
Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 20 in the
afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows 5 below to 10 below zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ029-062100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of
snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Lows around
18. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
snow 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds around 10 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds around 10 mph.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling to around 18 in the afternoon. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 10 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
70 percent.
$$
NYZ027-062100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
lower 30s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest with
gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely until midnight,
then partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers after midnight.
Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Lows around 19. West
winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds
around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Highs around 30. Temperature falling to around 20 in
the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Much colder with lows around 5 below.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
$$
NYZ030-062100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the
upper 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow
90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely, mainly until
midnight. Total snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Breezy with
lows around 17. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow
70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30. West winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Light snow accumulation possible. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds around 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Additional light snow
accumulation possible. Highs in the upper 20s. Temperature
falling to around 16 in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no additional
snow accumulation. Much colder with lows around 10 below. Chance
of snow 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows around 10 above. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows around 20. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.
$$
NYZ035-062100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Total
snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds
around 10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s.
West winds 15 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
$$
NYZ034-062100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
316 AM EST Mon Jan 6 2020
.TODAY...Snow likely. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches.
Windy with highs in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph, increasing to southwest 25 to 30 mph with
gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Total snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Windy
with lows around 17. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
50 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 30. West winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.
Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 20s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Little or no snow accumulation. Breezy with highs in the
upper 20s. Temperature falling to around 19 in the afternoon.
West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and blustery. Much colder with
lows 10 below to zero.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 20.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Breezy with lows around 10 above.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Breezy with highs in the
upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance
of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow
80 percent.
$$
