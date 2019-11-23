NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 22, 2019

914 FPUS51 KBTV 230748

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

NYZ028-232100-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds, becoming north

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ031-232100-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Southwest winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible.

Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ026-232100-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ087-232100-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow or rain. Highs in

the upper 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ029-232100-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then a chance

of sleet or a slight chance of rain or snow in the afternoon.

Total snow accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ027-232100-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of snow. A slight chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable

winds. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature around 30. West

winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

$$

NYZ030-232100-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow. A chance of sleet or a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation a dusting to 2 inches possible. Highs in the mid

30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely or rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ035-232100-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Light and variable winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely or a chance of snow. Breezy with

lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid

30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ034-232100-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

245 AM EST Sat Nov 23 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation.

Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

until midnight. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow or

rain likely or a chance of sleet in the afternoon. Snow and sleet

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming north in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Little

or no additional snow accumulation. Near steady temperature in

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow

showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely. Windy with lows in the

mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Windy with highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and windy. Lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather