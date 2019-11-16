NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Friday, November 15, 2019
851 FPUS51 KBTV 160819
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
NYZ028-162100-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around
10 mph this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 2 above, except
around 8 above along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain or freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain likely or a chance of
snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ031-162100-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph
this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sleet likely or a chance of freezing rain. Little or no
sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain likely or a chance of
snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ026-162100-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 2 above. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Northeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sleet or freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ087-162100-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 3 above. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of sleet. Little
or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows in
the mid 20s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ029-162100-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or sleet. Little or
no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow or sleet. Lows in
the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
NYZ027-162100-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light and variable winds.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around zero. Light and variable
winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light and variable
winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of sleet or freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the lower 30s. Light
and variable winds. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely. Light snow
accumulation possible. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid
30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 30. Chance of
snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ030-162100-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 20. Northwest winds around 10 mph
this morning, becoming light and variable.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 2 below to 8 below zero. Light
and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. East winds around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet or rain or
freezing rain. Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the
lower 30s. Light and variable winds. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow or sleet or freezing rain likely. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Highs in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
NYZ035-162100-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. North winds around 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 4 above, except
7 to 13 above along Lake Champlain. North winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Rain likely or a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the
mid 30s. North winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or rain or freezing rain likely or a chance
of snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers. Highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the upper 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain or snow showers likely. Highs around 40. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
NYZ034-162100-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
315 AM EST Sat Nov 16 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows 5 below to 1 above zero. Light
and variable winds, becoming east around 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Sleet likely with a chance of rain or freezing rain.
Little or no sleet accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. North
winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Sleet or freezing rain likely or a chance of
snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 30s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow
showers. Lows in the mid 20s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain showers.
Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.
Chance of snow 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Snow or rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.
Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
