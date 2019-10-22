NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Monday, October 21, 2019
_____
679 FPUS51 KBTV 220729
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
NYZ028-222000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts up to 30 mph until midnight. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Highs in
the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds
around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ031-222000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy
with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ026-222000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph this afternoon. Chance of
rain near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds around 10 mph
until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing to 15 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ087-222000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near
100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ029-222000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
Southeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 90 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after
midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ027-222000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly in the morning.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up
to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 50s.
$$
NYZ030-222000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Breezy with
highs in the upper 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 25 mph, becoming southwest around 10 mph after midnight.
Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, increasing
to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in
the mid 40s. Chance of snow 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ035-222000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. Highs around 60. South winds 15 to 20 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s, except in the lower 50s
along Lake Champlain. South winds 15 to 20 mph, diminishing to
around 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning.
Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
$$
NYZ034-222000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
325 AM EDT Tue Oct 22 2019
.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain this afternoon. Windy with
highs in the mid 50s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to
55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain, breezy with lows in the lower 40s. South winds
20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph, becoming southwest 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain
near 100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.
Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest
winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain or snow
showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
50 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain or snow showers.
Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
_____
