NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast
NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 19, 2019
_____
114 FPUS51 KBTV 200729
ZFPBTV
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
NYZ028-202000-
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Areas of frost this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 50s. East winds around 10 mph, becoming southeast this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then becoming mostly
clear. Lows in the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s along Lake
Champlain. South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ031-202000-
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds around
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs
around 60. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ026-202000-
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light and variable
winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and
variable winds.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ087-202000-
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ029-202000-
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ027-202000-
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable
winds.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds
around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 50.
$$
NYZ030-202000-
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 10 mph, becoming south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and
variable winds.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 15 to
20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
NYZ035-202000-
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Areas of frost this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until midnight, then clearing. Lows in
the upper 30s, except in the lower 40s along Lake Champlain.
South winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and
variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming sunny. Highs
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast
winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain
90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows around 40.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
NYZ034-202000-
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
327 AM EDT Sun Oct 20 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph until midnight, becoming
light and variable.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in
the upper 50s. Light and variable winds.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s.
Southeast winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.
Highs around 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the upper 40s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather