NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 21, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Vermont
National Weather Service Burlington VT
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
Eastern Clinton-
Including the city of Plattsburgh
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Western Clinton-
Including the city of Dannemora
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Northern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Massena
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds around 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southwestern St. Lawrence-
Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph, increasing to
35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 70s.
Southeastern St. Lawrence-
Including the city of Star Lake
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs around 80. Southwest
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Northern Franklin-
Including the city of Malone
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of showers after midnight. Warmer with lows in
the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to
30 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance
of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Southern Franklin-
Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms. A
chance of showers in the morning, then numerous showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
Eastern Essex-
Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to
15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the upper 50s.
Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the mid
60s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows
around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 70s.
Western Essex-
Including the city of Lake Placid
324 AM EDT Sun Sep 22 2019
.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s.
Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with numerous showers with a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in
the mid 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph,
decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Numerous showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the
upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper
40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Breezy with highs in the mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of
showers. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs around 70.
