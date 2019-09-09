NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

635 FPUS51 KBTV 090707

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

303 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

NYZ028-092000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s, except in the upper 40s

along Lake Champlain. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ031-092000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

NYZ026-092000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. More

humid with lows around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ087-092000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds, becoming south around 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

More humid with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ029-092000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. More humid with lows in the

lower 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ027-092000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around

70. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ030-092000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then clearing. Patchy dense

fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light and variable

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

NYZ035-092000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the mid 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

NYZ034-092000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

304 AM EDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds

20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Breezy with highs around 70. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70.

