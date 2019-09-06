NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast

NY Burlington VT Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 5, 2019

_____

031 FPUS51 KBTV 060658

ZFPBTV

Zone Forecast Product for Vermont

National Weather Service Burlington VT

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

NYZ028-062000-

Eastern Clinton-

Including the city of Plattsburgh

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers until

midnight, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. East winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ031-062000-

Western Clinton-

Including the city of Dannemora

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ026-062000-

Northern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Massena

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Light

and variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ087-062000-

Southwestern St. Lawrence-

Including the cities of Ogdensburg, Potsdam, and Gouverneur

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming east

around 10 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph until

midnight, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

and variable winds, becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ029-062000-

Southeastern St. Lawrence-

Including the city of Star Lake

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

East winds around 10 mph until midnight, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

NYZ027-062000-

Northern Franklin-

Including the city of Malone

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and variable

winds, becoming east around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly until

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph

until midnight, becoming light and variable. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. West

winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ030-062000-

Southern Franklin-

Including the cities of Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. East

winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ035-062000-

Eastern Essex-

Including the cities of Port Henry and Ticonderoga

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds

around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

NYZ034-062000-

Western Essex-

Including the city of Lake Placid

255 AM EDT Fri Sep 6 2019

.TODAY...Widespread dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy until midnight, then becoming partly

cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

60s. Light and variable winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

_____

