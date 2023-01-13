NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 12, 2023

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 15. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow. Accumulation 2 to

3 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland

to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow. Accumulation 1 to

3 inches. Highs around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs around

30. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Colder with lows 15 to 20. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 in

interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Snow. Accumulation 2 to

4 inches. Early morning highs around 30, then temperatures falling

into the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance of snow

showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Colder with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

around 15. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow. Accumulation ranging

from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 3 inches

across the higher terrain. Highs in the lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow and rain early, then

snow. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Early morning highs ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the hilltops

and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows ranging

from around 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise snow and rain early, then

snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows around 20.

North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise rain and snow early, then

snow. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Rain and snow early, then

snow. Snow accumulation around 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely overnight.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Colder with lows in the

lower 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning. Colder

with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. North winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Rain and snow early this morning,

then snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches.

Early morning highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Much colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to

15 to 20 across the lower elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs

ranging from around 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on

the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to

the mid 20s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this

morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and colder with highs 20 to 25. North winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

343 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Patchy fog through early afternoon. Snow and rain early,

then snow. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Early morning highs in

the lower 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s on the

hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Additional accumulation an inch or less.

Much colder with lows 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Colder with highs 20 to

25. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

