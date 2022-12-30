NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

883 FPUS51 KBUF 300903

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

NYZ001-302215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon, then

showers likely late. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-302215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-302215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon.

Showers likely late. Mild with highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-302215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Mild with highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-302215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Mild with

highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-302215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Mild

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs

in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-302215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs

in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then rain overnight. Lows

in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-302215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on.

Mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-302215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ013-302215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ014-302215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs

ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the

lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain showers likely

overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower

40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ003-302215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this afternoon. Mild with highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-302215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs in the

upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ005-302215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs in the

mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Rain, mild with highs around 50. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 50. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ006-302215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around

40. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ007-302215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Mild with highs around

50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ008-302215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

403 AM EST Fri Dec 30 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late. Highs ranging from the

mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather