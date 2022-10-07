NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 7, 2022 _____ 161 FPUS51 KBUF 071402 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 NYZ001-072115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cool with near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-072115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Cool with near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-072115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy, cool with near steady temperatures around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ011-072115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-072115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-072115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-072115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ020-072115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with near steady temperatures in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-072115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Showers likely through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ013-072115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Cool with near steady temperatures ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ014-072115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Temperatures remaining in the upper 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ003-072115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, cool with near steady temperatures in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ004-072115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy. Temperatures remaining in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ005-072115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Temperatures remaining in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ006-072115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers late this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from the upper 30s across the Tug Hill to the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 60. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ007-072115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely late this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the Tug Hill and to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much cooler with lows ranging from the mid 30s across the Tug Hill to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy with lows ranging from the lower 40s across the Tug Hill to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ008-072115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 1002 AM EDT Fri Oct 7 2022 .REST OF TODAY...Showers through early afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Late morning highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ Hitchcock _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather