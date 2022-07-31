NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 30, 2022

_____

835 FPUS51 KBUF 310828

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

NYZ001-312100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-312100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the

upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-312100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-312100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-312100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to

the upper 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the upper 60s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-312100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-312100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower

80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows ranging from around 60 in interior valleys to the upper 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s

on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper

60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-312100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs around 80.

Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. West winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-312100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear with some patchy fog developing

overnight. Lows around 60. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-312100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from around 80 on the

hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing overnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-312100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the

upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the

lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-312100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-312100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light

southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-312100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the upper 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-312100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

across the Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-312100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s

across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely

with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 70.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 80. Lows in

the lower 60s.

$$

NYZ008-312100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

427 AM EDT Sun Jul 31 2022

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Light southwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms

overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the

mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from

the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather