NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 18, 2022 _____ 378 FPUS51 KBUF 190818 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 NYZ001-192115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-192115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ002-192115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-192115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs around 90. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ085-192115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-192115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ019-192115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-192115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs in the lower 80s. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light southwest winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ021-192115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog early this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the mid 60s. Light west winds. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ013-192115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy, cooler with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ014-192115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ003-192115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-192115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ005-192115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Muggy with lows around 70. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds 10 mph or less. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ006-192115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog early this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s across the Tug Hill to around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-192115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-192115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 418 AM EDT Tue Jul 19 2022 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Muggy with lows ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather