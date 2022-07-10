NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 9, 2022

_____

239 FPUS51 KBUF 100834

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

NYZ001-102115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-102115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 80 along the Lake Erie

shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ002-102115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows around 70. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ011-102115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-102115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Warm with

lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to the lower 70s along the Lake

Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-102115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ019-102115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys

to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along

the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-102115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ021-102115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warmer with

lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ013-102115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light east winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ014-102115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to

around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to

the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-102115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Very warm

with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-102115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the

lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ005-102115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warmer with

lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-102115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast

winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Warmer with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

south. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ007-102115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the

Tug Hill to around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from the

lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ008-102115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

434 AM EDT Sun Jul 10 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to

the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to

the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with showers likely overnight. Warmer with lows ranging from around

60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

AR

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather