Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ010-072115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ002-072115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ011-072115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ085-072115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-072115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ019-072115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 80. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-072115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ021-072115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ013-072115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-072115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-072115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 60 inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-072115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. North winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-072115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 60. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-072115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-072115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ008-072115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 358 AM EDT Thu Jul 7 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early, otherwise sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Light southwest winds. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.