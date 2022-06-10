NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 9, 2022 _____ 225 FPUS51 KBUF 100604 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 NYZ001-100930- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ010-100930- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ002-100930- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny this morning then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-100930- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ085-100930- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ012-100930- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ019-100930- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows ranging from around 50 in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ020-100930- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ021-100930- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. West winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ013-100930- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ014-100930- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-100930- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Starlit skies. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then partly sunny for the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ004-100930- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-100930- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-100930- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 50 across the Tug Hill to the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s across the Tug Hill to the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 30 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ007-100930- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ008-100930- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 204 AM EDT Fri Jun 10 2022 .OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. .FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s in the valleys. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s in the valleys. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. $$