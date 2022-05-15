NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 15, 2022

_____

582 FPUS51 KBUF 151053

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

NYZ001-152115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming

southwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs around 60. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ010-152115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ002-152115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland.

Light winds, becoming north 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs around 60. West

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ011-152115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the upper

50s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ085-152115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warm with lows around 60. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler. Late morning highs in

the upper 60s, then temperatures falling to the lower 50s on the

hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy with lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ012-152115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler. Late morning highs in

the upper 60s, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the

hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ019-152115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers early this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler. Late morning highs in

the mid 60s, then temperatures falling to the mid 50s on the

hilltops and to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ020-152115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ021-152115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops

to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, cool with highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ013-152115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy, cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

NYZ014-152115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Warm with lows around

60. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. West winds

15 to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ003-152115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 5

to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and

thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

evening. Breezy with lows in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs around 60. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ004-152115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

south winds.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along

the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming

south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy with lows in the upper

40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy,

cooler with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ005-152115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm with lows around 60. Light south winds. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows around

50. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy

with highs around 60. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ006-152115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

70s inland. Light winds, becoming southeast around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy,

cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

NYZ007-152115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then a chance of showers this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Breezy, cooler with lows ranging

from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Breezy, cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ008-152115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

653 AM EDT Sun May 15 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds in the evening. Cooler with lows ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather