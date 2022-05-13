NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022

_____

675 FPUS51 KBUF 132332

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

NYZ001-140900-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows

ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper

50s inland. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ010-140900-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 80. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some

patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ002-140900-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows ranging from

the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-140900-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 80. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ085-140900-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid

50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-140900-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-140900-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s

inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy

fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower

50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ020-140900-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild

with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ021-140900-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Mild

with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on

the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with

lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops

to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the

mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ013-140900-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with

highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm with

lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ014-140900-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ003-140900-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s

along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with

showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland.

Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then

a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight.

Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore

to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario

shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ004-140900-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

$$

NYZ005-140900-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

NYZ006-140900-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm

with lows around 60. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the

mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-140900-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light

south winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to

the lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-140900-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming

partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Mild with lows

in the upper 50s. Light south winds.

.SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from

the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower

elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the upper

50s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather