NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 13, 2022 _____ 675 FPUS51 KBUF 132332 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 NYZ001-140900- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ010-140900- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 80. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ002-140900- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds, becoming east around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ011-140900- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs around 80. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ085-140900- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-140900- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ019-140900- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-140900- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ021-140900- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear early, then becoming mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ013-140900- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing. Warm with lows around 60. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-140900- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-140900- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ004-140900- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ005-140900- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-140900- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Warm with lows around 60. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-140900- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Warm with lows around 60. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-140900- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 732 PM EDT Fri May 13 2022 .TONIGHT...Mainly clear through the early overnight, then becoming partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Light south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Mild with lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows in the lower 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. 