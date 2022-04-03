NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 2, 2022 _____ 344 FPUS51 KBUF 030834 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 NYZ001-032115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow and rain likely through early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ010-032115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow and rain likely through early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ002-032115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow and rain through early afternoon. A chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ011-032115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then snow and rain from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ085-032115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely this morning. Snow and rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ012-032115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely this morning. Snow and rain likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ019-032115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely through early afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ020-032115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely through early afternoon. Snow and rain likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. $$ NYZ021-032115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely this morning. Snow likely with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon, then rain and snow likely late. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy and warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ013-032115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ014-032115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ003-032115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early this morning, then rain and snow from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ004-032115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow likely early. Snow and rain from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ005-032115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early, then snow early. Snow and rain from late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs around 40. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ NYZ006-032115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...Snow likely early. Snow and rain from late morning on. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Highs in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ007-032115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early. A chance of rain and snow showers late this morning, then rain this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$ NYZ008-032115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 434 AM EDT Sun Apr 3 2022 .TODAY...A chance of snow showers early. A chance of snow and rain showers late this morning, then rain and snow this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. $$