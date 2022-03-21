NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 20, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows around 30. North winds 10 mph or

less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

rain showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows

around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 50s. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then snow and

rain showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

in the upper 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and freezing rain

overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with freezing rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain with a chance of freezing rain. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 40s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain, a chance of snow and freezing rain. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

ranging from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along

the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly

clear. Lows ranging from 20 to 25 across the Tug Hill to around

30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely, a chance of freezing rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Mainly clear with some patchy fog developing late. Lows

around 30. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from 20 to

25 across the Tug Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

140 AM EDT Mon Mar 21 2022

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy with some patchy fog developing late.

Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds around

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

