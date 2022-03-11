NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 10, 2022

_____

935 FPUS51 KBUF 110942

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

NYZ001-112230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain late this morning then

more widespread rain or wet snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 40s inland. East winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers. Windy, colder with

highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ010-112230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain late this morning. Rain

likely early this afternoon, then rain and wet snow late. Little or

no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the lower 20s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then scattered snow showers

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible.

Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Cold with lows around 15. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ002-112230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain through early afternoon.

Rain and wet snow late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Scattered snow showers in the morning, then snow likely

with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Windy, colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-112230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late this morning, then

somewhat widespread rain late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 2 inches. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely, with areas of blowing snow in

the evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ085-112230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain late this morning. Rain

likely early this afternoon, then rain and wet snow late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower

elevations to 2 to 4 inches across the higher terrain. Windy and

much colder with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to

the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ012-112230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain and

wet snow likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 20. West

winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder with highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. Northwest

winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely in the evening, then snow showers

likely overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with lows 10 to

15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ019-112230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain late this morning. Rain

likely with a chance of snow this afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows ranging from 15 to

20 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

ranging from 1 to 2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to

3 inches across the higher terrain. Windy and much colder with highs

in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, cold with lows ranging

from 10 to 15 in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

evening, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s inland to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ020-112230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain likely

late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, cold with lows 10 to 15.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west

and diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ021-112230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with a chance of rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Much colder. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then

temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops and to

between 15 and 20 in the valleys. Northwest winds increasing to 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 30 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s in the valleys. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ013-112230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain likely

late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging from around 20 on the

hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely with areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Windy, cold with lows

10 to 15. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ014-112230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Lows ranging from around

20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

2 to 4 inches. Windy and much colder. Early morning highs in the

upper 20s, then temperatures falling to around 15 on the hilltops

and to around 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy, cold with lows ranging from

around 10 above on the hilltops to around 15 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ003-112230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain and

snow likely late. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs ranging from

around 40 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light

winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow

accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

1 to 3 inches. Windy and much colder with highs in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

southwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ004-112230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 PM

EST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Very windy and colder. Early morning highs in the

upper 20s, then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers overnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ005-112230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the lower

40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows in the upper 20s.

Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation

3 to 5 inches. Windy and much colder. Early morning highs around 30,

then temperatures falling into the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers overnight.

Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning. Cold

with highs in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

$$

NYZ006-112230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the upper

30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Windy, colder. Early morning

highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to around 15 on

the Tug Hill and to the lower 20s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Windy with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning, becoming southwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ007-112230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain and

snow likely late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows ranging

from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Light southwest winds. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill.

Colder. Early morning highs ranging from the mid and upper 20s, then

temperatures falling to the teens and lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10

mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of snow showers overnight. Lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-112230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

442 AM EST Fri Mar 11 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 AM EST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow late. Highs around 40.

South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Lows ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s in the valleys. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Colder.

Early morning highs ranging from the mid to upper 20s, then

temperatures falling to between 10 and 15 on the hilltops to around

20 in the valleys. Northwest winds increasing to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening,

then snow showers likely overnight. Cold with lows in the single

digits. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with snow showers likely in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

in the valleys. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

EAJ/RSH

_____

