NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 22, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Early

morning highs in the lower 30s, then temperatures falling into the

mid 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Early morning highs

in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of lake effect snow showers in

the evening. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Early morning

highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph overnight. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Early morning

highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows around 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, cold with highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early, then a

chance of snow showers from late morning on. Early morning highs in

the low to mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the evening, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early. A

chance of snow showers late. Very windy. Early morning highs in the

low to mid 30s, then temperatures falling to the low to mid 20s. West

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30

mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early. A chance

of snow showers this afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs not far

from 30, then temperatures falling to the lower 20s. West winds 15

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 20 to 25. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain showers early,

then a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Early morning

highs in the mid 30s, then temperatures falling into the mid 20s.

West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then

temperatures falling to the mid and upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20

mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 100

percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 10.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Early

morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling to the mid

and upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers late. Windy. Early

morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the

mid and upper 20s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the hilltops to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the

upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 20 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Windy.

Early morning highs in the upper 30s, then temperatures falling into

the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of lake effect

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Windy. Early morning highs around 40

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 40s inland, then

temperatures falling into the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of lake effect snow showers overnight.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Windy with lows 15 to 20.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming north and diminishing to

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early. Snow showers likely

with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an

inch or less. Early morning highs in the lower 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 40s inland, then temperatures falling into

the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely in the

evening, then just a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to 10

mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 20. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers early, then some lake

effect snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the lower 40s,

then temperatures falling to the mid and upper 20s. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of lake

effect snow showers. Lows ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug

Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the evening, becoming north 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of rain and snow showers early, then a chance of

snow showers from late morning on. Early morning highs not far from

40, then temperatures falling to between 20 and 25. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening,

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds,

becoming north 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow overnight. Lows 5 to 10 above. Northeast winds increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow, cold with highs 20 to 25. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

428 AM EST Wed Feb 23 2022

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers this morning,

then a chance of snow showers this afternoon. Early morning highs

in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to around 20 on the

hilltops and to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow overnight. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows zero to 5 below. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

