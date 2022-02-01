NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, January 31, 2022

_____

152 FPUS51 KBUF 010838

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

NYZ001-012200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming north 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 5 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

NYZ010-012200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ002-012200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming north 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

NYZ011-012200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-012200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to

the lower 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Colder with highs in

the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-012200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with near steady temperatures ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-012200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to

the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior

valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow with a

chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with near steady temperatures in the mid 20s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ020-012200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow with a

chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-012200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow,

rain with a chance of freezing rain overnight. Lows in the upper

20s. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow and freezing rain in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around

30. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero. Highs

in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-012200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows around 30. South winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around

40. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs around 30. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-012200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the

upper 20s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow with rain likely. Lows around 30. South

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Early morning highs ranging from the upper 20s on

the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations, then

temperatures falling to the lower 20s on the hilltops and to the mid

20s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in

the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-012200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. South winds 15 to

20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

NYZ004-012200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs around 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs around 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s. Lows

15 to 20.

$$

NYZ005-012200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the mid 20s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow. Early morning highs in the lower 30s, then

temperatures falling into the mid 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-012200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to around

30 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows zero to 5 below. Highs 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ007-012200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the Tug Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. South

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the mid 20s. North winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

5 to 10 above. Highs around 15. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

zero to 5 below.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-012200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

337 AM EST Tue Feb 1 2022

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH

FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to

the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow, colder with highs in the upper 20s. North winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

10 to 15. Highs 15 to 20. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 below.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 15. Lows

5 below to 10 below zero.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather