NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, January 27, 2022

_____

563 FPUS51 KBUF 280842

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

NYZ001-282215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold.

Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to

between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 10 to

15. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above inland to 5 to

10 above along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-282215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers through early afternoon.

Cold. Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling

to between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 above.

Light northeast winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ002-282215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers early, then snow showers

likely this morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold with highs around 20.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with lows zero to 5 above. Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs around

15. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s. West winds around 10 mph, becoming

southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ011-282215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers. Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold. Early

morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between

10 and 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows zero to 5 above. Light north winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ085-282215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers early, then a chance of

snow showers by late this morning. Additional accumulation around an

inch. Cold. Early morning highs 20 to 25, then temperatures falling

to between 10 and 15. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows ranging from zero

to 5 below inland to zero to 5 above along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from

around 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Wind

chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 below inland to around 5 above along the Lake Erie shore.

Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Not as cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ012-282215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers. Additional accumulation around an inch. Cold. Early morning

highs around 20, then temperatures falling to around 10 above on the

hilltops and to between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. North winds 10 mph or less.

Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the afternoon.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ019-282215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow early, then a chance of snow

showers from late morning on. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Cold. Early morning highs in the middle

20s, then temperatures falling to around 10 above on the hilltops

and to between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below in interior

valleys to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Wind chill values as low as

15 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 below in interior valleys to 5 to 10 above along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ020-282215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers late this morning. Additional accumulation an

inch or less. Cold. Early morning highs in the middle 20s, then

temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. Light winds, becoming

north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and much colder with lows zero to 5 below.

North winds 10 mph or less. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-282215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers through early afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Cold.

Early morning highs 20 to 25, then temperatures falling to between

10 and 15. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Much colder with lows zero to 5 below. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent. Wind chill values as low as 15 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Wind chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows zero to 5 below.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-282215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely early, then a chance of snow

showers. Accumulation around an inch. Early morning highs in the

middle 20s, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. Light

winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows around zero.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs 20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ014-282215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Early morning

highs in the middle 20s, then temperatures falling to around 10

above on the hilltops and to between 10 and 15 across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging

from 5 to 10 above on the hilltops to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows zero to

5 below. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ003-282215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Snow showers likely this morning, then a chance of snow

showers this afternoon. Accumulation around an inch. Early morning

highs in the middle 20s, then temperatures falling to between 10 and

15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow 70

percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows 5 to 10 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ004-282215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely this

morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon. Accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the

mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between 10 and 15. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much

colder with lows zero to 5 above. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs 10 to

15. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 above inland to around 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs in the

lower 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ005-282215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early this morning, then snow showers

likely late this morning. A chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Early

morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to between

10 and 15. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 below inland to around

5 above along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Cold with highs 10 to 15. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow showers overnight. Cold with lows ranging from

zero to 5 above inland to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ006-282215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then snow showers likely. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow showers late this morning, then partly

sunny this afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the

most persistent snows. Early morning highs in the mid to upper 20s,

then temperatures falling to between 5 and 10 above on the Tug Hill

and to between 10 and 15 across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming north. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows ranging

from 5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 below

along the Lake Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill

values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Wind

chill values as low as 20 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows ranging from

5 below to 10 below zero across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above

along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Not as cold with highs ranging

from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-282215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then mostly cloudy with snow

showers likely through mid morning. Partly sunny from late morning

on. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent

snows south of Watertown toward the Tug Hill. Cold. Early morning

highs in the upper 20s, then temperatures falling to between 5 and

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Wind chill values as

low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to 5 below to 10 below

zero along the Lake Ontario shore. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ008-282215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

342 AM EST Fri Jan 28 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow early, then cloudy with snow showers

likely through mid morning. Partly sunny from late morning on.

Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows.

Early morning highs in the mid 20s, then temperatures falling to

between 5 and 10 above. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and much colder with lows 10 below to

15 below zero. North winds 10 mph or less. Wind chill values as low

as 30 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 5 to 10 above. North

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Wind

chill values as low as 30 below.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cold with lows 10 below to

15 below zero. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

JLA

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather