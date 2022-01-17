NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 16, 2022

635 FPUS51 KBUF 170833

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

NYZ001-172215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Windy with highs

around 30. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers likely with areas of blowing snow in the

evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning, becoming light. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ010-172215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow early. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 5 to 8 inches. Highs around 30. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph,

becoming west. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Early evening lows 15 to 20, then

temperatures rising into the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ002-172215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 6 to 9 inches. Windy with highs

around 30. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy and colder with

lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely with a chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as

cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-172215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs around 30.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows around 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cold with highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising to around 30. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ085-172215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow early. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early. Additional

accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows

ranging from around 15 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s inland and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ012-172215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 1 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations.

South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely with a chance of rain in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ019-172215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 5 to 9 inches. Highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation in the most persistent snows ranging from 2 to 3 inches

across the lower elevations to 3 to 5 inches across the higher

terrain. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon.

Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows.

Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Early evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s in interior valleys and to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ020-172215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches.

Highs in the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow in the morning, then snow showers likely

in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the upper

20s on the hilltops and to around 30 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ021-172215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow early. Areas of blowing

snow this afternoon. Additional accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the upper 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely with areas of blowing

snow. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent

snows. Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up

to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Highs in the

lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to the mid 20s

on the hilltops and to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows around 10 above. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

$$

NYZ013-172215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow from late morning on. Snow

may be heavy at times early. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches.

Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming

northwest with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches.

Lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to around

30 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Not as cold with highs around 40. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ014-172215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow this afternoon. Additional

accumulation 3 to 6 inches. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Lows ranging from 10 to 15 on

the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs 15 to 20. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising into the mid 20s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain. Not

as cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to

around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ003-172215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 5 to 7 inches. Windy with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

3 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy with lows 15 to

20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches

possible. Colder with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning, becoming west. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Early evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising into the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ004-172215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Snow and areas of blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at times

early. Additional accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Windy with highs in

the lower 30s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming northwest with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Very windy

with lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, diminishing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with

highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising into the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely. Not as cold with highs around 40.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ005-172215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow, with areas of blowing snow early. Areas of blowing

snow late. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow. Additional

accumulation 2 to 4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy with

lows 15 to 20. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Lake effect snow and areas of blowing snow in the

morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Colder with

highs around 20. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Late evening lows 10 to 15, then

temperatures rising into the lower 20s. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs in the upper 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-172215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet early, then snow from late morning on. Areas

of blowing snow early. Areas of blowing snow late. Additional snow

and sleet accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Windy, colder with lows

ranging from zero to 5 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Cold with highs ranging from

5 to 10 above on the Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening,

then snow likely overnight. Late evening lows zero to 5 below, then

temperatures rising to around 10 above on the Tug Hill and to

between 15 and 20 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs 10 to 15. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ007-172215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of blowing snow through early afternoon. Snow and

sleet early, then snow from late morning on. Snow may be heavy at

times early. Additional snow and sleet accumulation 4 to 6 inches.

Very windy with highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 20 to

30 mph, becoming northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and areas of blowing snow in the evening, then snow

showers likely overnight. Additional accumulation ranging from 1 to

2 inches across the lower elevations to 2 to 4 inches on the Tug

Hill. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from zero to 5 above

across the Tug Hill to 5 to 10 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 5 to 10 above.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with snow likely overnight. Cold. Late evening

lows 5 below to 10 below zero, then temperatures rising to between

10 and 15 across the Tug Hill and to between 15 and 20 along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain likely

in the afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. Chance of

snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 below to 10 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ008-172215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

333 AM EST Mon Jan 17 2022

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Snow and sleet early, then snow. Areas of blowing snow

early. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

East winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely

overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Additional accumulation 2 to

4 inches in the most persistent snows. Much colder with lows zero to

5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs 5 to

10 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with snow likely overnight. Cold. Late evening

lows 5 below to 10 below zero, then temperatures rising to between

5 and 10 above. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 5 to 10 above.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 below to 15 below zero.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

$$

Hitchcock/JLA

