NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, January 2, 2022

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

NYZ001-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

North winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising to the lower

20s inland and to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ002-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ011-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs around 20. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Late evening lows 15 to 20, then temperatures rising into the lower

20s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ085-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake

Erie shore. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

30s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging

from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ019-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Near steady temperatures ranging from between 15 and 20 in interior

valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then clearing. Cold with

highs 20 to 25. Light north winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. North

winds around 10 mph, becoming northwest.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Near steady temperatures between 15 and 20.

Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from around

30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light

north winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the

lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ014-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers this

morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20.

Light north winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40.

NYZ003-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered lake effect snow showers

this morning. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Light north winds.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs around 30. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows around 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ004-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers

through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Cold with highs

around 20. Light north winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

NYZ005-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect snow showers

through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Cold with highs

15 to 20. Light north winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperatures ranging from

between 15 and 20 inland to around 20 along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southwest winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the lower 30s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

around 30. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs around 40.

NYZ006-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered snow showers through

early afternoon. Cold with highs 15 to 20. Light north winds. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug

Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

NYZ007-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light northeast

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Late evening lows 10 to 15, then temperatures rising to around

15 across the Tug Hill and to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to around

40 across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

around 30. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 25.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows zero to 5 above.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ008-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

430 AM EST Mon Jan 3 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light north

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the mid 20s. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 15. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely. Highs 20 to 25. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 below.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in

the mid 30s.

