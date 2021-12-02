NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Windy and mild with highs in

the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest

10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers this morning. Windy, mild with highs in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph,

becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from around 30 inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs around 40.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers late this

morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. VWindy and mild

with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west with gusts up to 45 ph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Very windy with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph, diminishing to 15 to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late

this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Windy, mild with

highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows around 30. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of

showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy and colder with highs ranging from the mid

30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s inland to the lower 30s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of

showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the evening,

then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Windy with highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Windy with highs ranging from the upper 40s

inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging

from around 30 in interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. West winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming northwest and

diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning, then a

chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Colder with highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie

shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s in interior valleys to the mid 30s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Windy with highs in

the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. A chance of

showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of

showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Near steady temperatures around 30. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow showers likely with rain showers. Highs in the upper

30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. Showers likely

late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with

highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers

in the evening, then a chance of snow showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Colder with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming southwest around

10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the lower

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. Showers likely

late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, mild

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then

snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight. Little

or no snow accumulation. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise cloudy. Showers late this

morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs

ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow

showers likely overnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Much colder with highs ranging

from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,

then a chance of snow and rain showers in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Highs in the mid

40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers late this

morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Very windy and mild

with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers overnight.

Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs around 40. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Windy with

highs in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS

EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers late this morning. A chance of showers this

afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Windy and much colder with highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

15 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs around 40. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers through early afternoon. A chance of

showers late. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain showers

likely with a chance of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows in

the lower 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in

the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much colder with highs

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain showers with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 40s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain showers from late morning on. Very windy with highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and

increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then a chance of snow and

rain showers overnight. Very windy with lows ranging from the lower

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

West winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming northwest 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Much colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from 20 to

25 across the Tug Hill to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then snow and rain

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 10 PM EST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers through early

afternoon. A chance of showers late. Windy with highs ranging from

the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. South

winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of snow showers overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the mid 20s

across the Tug Hill to around 30 along the Lake Ontario shore. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in the evening, becoming

northwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Much colder with highs ranging from

the upper 20s inland to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with snow showers likely overnight. Lows

20 to 25. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny

with a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

353 AM EST Thu Dec 2 2021

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain showers from late

morning on. Highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow and rain showers in the evening, then a

chance of snow showers overnight. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Lows in the lower 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper

20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. Light

winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 10 to 15. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

