NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, November 22, 2021

_____

896 FPUS51 KBUF 230858

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

NYZ001-232215-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers from

late morning on. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Not

as cold with lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers.

Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-232215-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs in the upper 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 30s

inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-232215-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with lake effect snow showers early this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning

on. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent

snows. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-232215-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with lake effect snow showers likely early

this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers from

late morning on. Additional accumulation up to 1 inch in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the upper

40s. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-232215-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers this morning, then a chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches

in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s

inland to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows around

30. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-232215-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then partly sunny late. Highs ranging from the lower 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light southwest

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-232215-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers through early afternoon, then a

chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation in the most

persistent snows ranging from around an inch across the lower

elevations to 2 to 3 inches across the higher terrain. Cold with

highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake

Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers

overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging

from the lower 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-232215-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers through early afternoon, then a

chance of snow showers late. Additional accumulation 2 to 3 inches

in the most persistent snows. Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows 20 to 25. Light southwest

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with snow showers likely. Lows in the

upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-232215-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers likely early this morning, then a

chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Additional

accumulation an inch or less. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light west winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-232215-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely early this morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning

on. Additional snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs ranging from

the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-232215-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional

accumulation up to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10

to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and not as cold with highs ranging from the lower

40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-232215-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in

the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s inland to

the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ004-232215-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers from late morning on. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds,

becoming south around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds around 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-232215-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Lake effect snow showers early this morning, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers through early afternoon. Partly

sunny late. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches in the most

persistent snows. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

southwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-232215-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers early this morning.

Highs ranging from around 30 on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 across the Tug

Hill to the mid 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-232215-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and not as cold with lows ranging

from the lower 30s across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of

rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 20 to 25. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-232215-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

358 AM EST Tue Nov 23 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 15. Light northwest winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops

to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in

the upper 20s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

JLA

_____

