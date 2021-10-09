NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021 _____ 366 FPUS51 KBUF 090829 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 NYZ001-092115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ010-092115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs around 80. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ002-092115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ011-092115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ085-092115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ012-092115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ019-092115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers this afternoon. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming south 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to around 60 along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ020-092115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ021-092115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers late this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ013-092115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ014-092115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ003-092115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late. Breezy with highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ004-092115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the upper 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ005-092115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 10 mph, becoming south. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-092115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ007-092115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ008-092115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 429 AM EDT Sat Oct 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny and warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather