Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. $$ NYZ010-042115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ002-042115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ011-042115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ085-042115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s inland to the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ012-042115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows around 60. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ019-042115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Occasional showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Occasional showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ020-042115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 70s. Light south winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ021-042115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ013-042115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ014-042115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. $$ NYZ003-042115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ004-042115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .LABOR DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Breezy with highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ005-042115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 60. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. $$ NYZ006-042115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light southeast winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ007-042115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. $$ NYZ008-042115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 436 AM EDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light west winds. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .LABOR DAY...Showers likely. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s.