NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 8, 2021 _____ 315 FPUS51 KBUF 090833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 NYZ001-092100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog through early afternoon. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs around 80. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ010-092100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog through early afternoon. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ002-092100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog through early afternoon. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Light west winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ011-092100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Areas of fog through early afternoon. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ085-092100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ012-092100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ019-092100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Areas of fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ020-092100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with a chance of showers early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ021-092100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely early this afternoon. A chance of showers late. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$ NYZ013-092100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Some patchy fog developing overnight. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ014-092100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers this morning, then showers likely this afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Some patchy fog in the morning, otherwise partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ003-092100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog through early afternoon. A chance of showers. Cool with highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper 70s. Light winds. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 80. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ004-092100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Patchy fog through early afternoon. Cool with highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 70. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ005-092100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Highs in the mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 80s. $$ NYZ006-092100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ007-092100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Areas of fog this morning. A chance of showers through early afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s across the Tug Hill to the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Highs in the lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ008-092100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 432 AM EDT Fri Jul 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely early, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds. .SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. Highs in the upper 70s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. $$