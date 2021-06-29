NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 28, 2021 _____ 600 FPUS51 KBUF 290839 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 NYZ001-292115- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-292115- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ002-292115- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-292115- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming north around 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ085-292115- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ012-292115- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ019-292115- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-292115- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with highs in the upper 80s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ021-292115- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to around 90 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ013-292115- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Some patchy fog early, otherwise mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-292115- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the mid 90s. .TONIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 60. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-292115- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-292115- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light south winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-292115- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index values in the upper 90s. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-292115- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers with thunderstorms likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Muggy with lows ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 60. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ007-292115- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the Tug Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-292115- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 439 AM EDT Tue Jun 29 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs ranging from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms overnight. Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 60. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 70 on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .INDEPENDENCE DAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$