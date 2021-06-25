NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy, warm with

lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph,

increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Very warm and humid with

highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake Erie shore to around

90 inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph in

the morning, diminishing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy, hot with highs around 90.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows ranging from the mid 60s inland to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows ranging from the upper 60s inland to

the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts

up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs in the lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Windy with

lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70 along

the Lake Erie shore. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to

40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows ranging from the upper

60s in interior valleys to the lower 70s along the Lake Erie shore.

South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and windy, warm with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up

to 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

upper 70s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs in

the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy, warm with lows ranging from

around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Warm with lows in the mid 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and humid with highs

ranging from the mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid

80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Breezy,

warm with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across

the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows ranging from the lower 60s

on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs

ranging from the mid 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s across the

lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the hilltops to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 80s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the

upper 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland.

South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy with highs in the

lower 80s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs ranging from the upper 80s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 90s inland. South winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 70s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 80s across the lower elevations. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming south.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 60s across the

Tug Hill to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs ranging

from the mid 70s on the Tug Hill to around 80 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Warm and muggy with lows ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny in the afternoon. Hot with highs ranging from the

mid 80s on the Tug Hill to the lower 90s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Breezy with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the Tug Hill to the

mid 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph this morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Warm with

lows ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers, breezy with highs ranging from the mid 70s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 70s across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s on the Tug Hill

to the upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming southwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

436 AM EDT Fri Jun 25 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely with

a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 70s on the hilltops to the upper 70s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then showers likely overnight. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Very warm and

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

upper 80s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

