NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021

722 FPUS51 KBUF 071044

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

NYZ001-072115-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and noticeably more humid with

highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ010-072115-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and warm and noticeably more humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s

inland. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm and muggy with lows in the upper

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west

around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ002-072115-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Very warm and noticeably more humid

with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely with a chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

ranging from around 80 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ011-072115-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and noticeably more humid.

Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in

the mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-072115-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers late this morning. A

chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warm and

noticeably more humid with highs ranging from the upper 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs ranging from the mid 70s along the Lake Erie shore to

around 80 inland. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ012-072115-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly to mostly cloudy.

A chance of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warm and more

humid with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the

mid 80s in the valleys. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy with

lows in the upper 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.

Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ019-072115-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warm and more humid with highs ranging from the

upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 80s inland. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to around 70

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

ranging from the mid 60s in interior valleys to the upper 60s along

the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ020-072115-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then a chance of showers late this

morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warm and more humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around 80. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the lower 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs around

80. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 80. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ021-072115-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny early, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of showers late this morning. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

this afternoon. Warm and more humid with highs ranging from the

lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light winds,

becoming southwest around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.

West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall in the evening. Warm and muggy with lows

in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the lower 80s in the valleys.

Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ013-072115-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and more humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to near 90 in

the valleys. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then just a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and

muggy with lows around 70. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys.

Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. Light

winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ014-072115-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and more humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper

80s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Very warm and muggy

with lows in the lower 70s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from around 80 on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ003-072115-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and noticeably

more humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 80s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10

to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Very

warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ004-072115-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and noticeably

more humid with highs ranging from the mid 80s along the Lake

Ontario shore to around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

southwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning,

then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging from the lower

80s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ005-072115-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot and more humid with

highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore to

around 90 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Very warm and muggy with lows in the lower 70s. Light

south winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs ranging from the upper

70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s inland. Light winds.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around

60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

$$

NYZ006-072115-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Very warm and more humid

with highs ranging from the lower 80s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the upper 80s inland. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 50

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Light south

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid

with highs ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ007-072115-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Very warm and more humid with highs ranging

from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 80s

inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Very warm and muggy with lows around 70.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs

ranging from the upper 70s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

80s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ008-072115-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

644 AM EDT Mon Jun 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Very warm and more humid

with

highs ranging from the lower 80s on the hilltops to the upper 80s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10

mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the evening. Warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 80s in the valleys. West winds 10 mph or less.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Warm and muggy

with lows in the mid 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm

with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the hilltops to the mid 80s

in the valleys. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 70s.

$$

