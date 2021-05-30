NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 29, 2021 _____ 995 FPUS51 KBUF 300801 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 NYZ001-302100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Chilly with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ010-302100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Light winds, becoming southwest around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ002-302100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost early. Chilly with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ011-302100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds around 10 mph, becoming west. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ085-302100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from around 40 inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s inland to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ012-302100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ019-302100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers early, then mostly sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows ranging from the upper 30s in interior valleys to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light north winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s in interior valleys to the mid 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ020-302100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers this morning. A chance of showers late. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs around 70. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ021-302100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ013-302100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to around 70 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ014-302100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ003-302100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cool with highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ004-302100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ005-302100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Light winds. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. $$ NYZ006-302100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. $$ NYZ007-302100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the Tug Hill to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the Tug Hill to around 70 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. $$ NYZ008-302100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 400 AM EDT Sun May 30 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost early. Partly sunny early, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers from late morning on. Chilly with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. .MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less. .TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 70. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$

_____