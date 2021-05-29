NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, May 28, 2021

_____

388 FPUS51 KBUF 290800

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

NYZ001-292100-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Light winds, becoming

west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

NYZ010-292100-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs around 60. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ002-292100-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

mostly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs around 60. East winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs around 60. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s

inland to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. East winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ011-292100-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this afternoon.

Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ085-292100-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Cloudy with showers likely early,

then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers from late morning on.

Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to the upper 50s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s inland to the mid 40s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s inland to around 60 along the

Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

40s inland to the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 50s. Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ012-292100-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely

early, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper

50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ019-292100-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely

early, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph this morning. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing

to 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s in interior valleys to the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ020-292100-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely early, then

a chance of showers late this morning. Showers likely early this

afternoon, then a chance of showers late. Cool with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the mid

60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ021-292100-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely early, then

a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging

from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ013-292100-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely

early, then a chance of showers from late morning on. Cool with

highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s

across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s

on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 70 percent.

$$

NYZ014-292100-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Patchy fog this morning. Showers likely early, then a chance of

showers through early afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on

the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast around 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the mid 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs ranging from

the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

NYZ003-292100-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this morning. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers overnight. Lows in the

mid 40s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the mid 40s inland to around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny and not as cool with highs in the upper

60s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ004-292100-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s inland to

the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph

or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming northeast around

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NYZ005-292100-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely early, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers late this morning. Partly sunny this

afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 50s.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows

in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

NYZ006-292100-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Cool with highs around 60. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 40s across the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s along the Lake Ontario shore. Light east

winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 40s across

the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

NYZ007-292100-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across

the lower elevations. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Cool

with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower

60s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northeast

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the Tug Hill to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

NYZ008-292100-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

400 AM EDT Sat May 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early, then partly

sunny from late morning on. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 50s

on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the

mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MEMORIAL DAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s on

the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather