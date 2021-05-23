NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021



Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Less humid with lows

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then a chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake Erie

shore to the upper 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Less humid with lows ranging

from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie

shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming east. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest

winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with

lows ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs

around 80. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower

50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, becoming east. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows in the lower 60s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to around 80 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming east.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 on

the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows ranging from

the lower 60s in interior valleys to the mid 60s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Erie shore to the lower 80s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows ranging from the mid 50s in interior valleys to the lower 60s

along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Warm

with lows in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows around 60. West winds

10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then showers likely with a

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the

upper 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from around 70 on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Mild with lows in the upper 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows around 50. North

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Cooler. Less humid with lows around 50. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s

on the hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows around 60. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 70s on the

hilltops to the lower 80s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming north. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows

in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warmer with lows in the lower 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the lower

60s inland to the upper 60s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Warm with highs in the lower 80s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Cooler. Less humid with lows

ranging from the lower 50s inland to the upper 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Northeast winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows in the lower

60s. West winds around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs ranging from the mid 70s along

the Lake Ontario shore to around 80 inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming north.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with

lows ranging from around 50 inland to the mid 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 70 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. East winds 10 mph or less,

becoming southeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warm with lows around 60.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with near steady temperatures in

the mid 60s. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the upper 70s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming north 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Cooler. Less humid with

lows around 50. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 70s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 70s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Warmer with lows around 60.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and cooler with lows ranging from the

upper 40s across the Tug Hill to the lower 50s along the Lake

Ontario shore. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

south 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and warm with lows ranging from the mid

50s on the Tug Hill to around 60 across the lower elevations.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 70. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Cooler with lows ranging from the mid

40s across the Tug Hill to around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore.

North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

202 AM EDT Sun May 23 2021

.OVERNIGHT...Mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 70. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming north 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 60s on the

hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

