NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 8, 2021 _____ 427 FPUS51 KBUF 090833 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 NYZ001-092100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ010-092100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain likely late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cool with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ002-092100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny and cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mainly clear overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Highs around 60. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ011-092100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late. Cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cool with highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold with lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ085-092100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Rain late. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows ranging from the lower 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ012-092100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ019-092100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny early. A chance of rain late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming east 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain showers overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in interior valleys to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the lower 30s in interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ020-092100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny early. A chance of rain late this morning. Rain early this afternoon, then rain and snow late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight. Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less across the higher terrain. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ021-092100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with rain early this afternoon. Rain and snow late. Little or no snow accumulation. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain overnight. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Lows ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. East winds 10 mph or less, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ013-092100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ014-092100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain early this afternoon. Cloudy with rain late. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs ranging from around 50 on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ003-092100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with rain likely late. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny and cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ004-092100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late. Cool with highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ005-092100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 90 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ006-092100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a chance of rain late. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light west winds. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds. Chance of rain 80 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ NYZ007-092100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. .TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance of showers overnight. Lows around 40. Light northwest winds. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain showers likely in the afternoon. Breezy, cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. $$ NYZ008-092100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 430 AM EDT Sun May 9 2021 .TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light southwest winds. .TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance of rain 70 percent. .MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 30 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cool with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 60. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$