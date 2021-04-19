NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 18, 2021

557 FPUS51 KBUF 190845

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

NYZ001-192200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Cold with highs

in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ010-192200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ002-192200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. West winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ011-192200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs around 40. North winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ085-192200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming northeast.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ012-192200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers with

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ019-192200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely. Lows in the

lower 30s. Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

likely in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the mid 30s on

the hilltops to around 40 across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ020-192200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely

overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ021-192200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers this afternoon. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers with rain showers likely overnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then snow and rain showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 40s. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

around 40. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ013-192200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Highs ranging

from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower

50s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing

to 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers with rain showers likely overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. North winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ014-192200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers early this afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs ranging

from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across

the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers with rain showers likely overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Colder with highs ranging from

the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ003-192200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. Light winds, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening, then snow

showers with rain showers likely overnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows around 30.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ004-192200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Light

winds, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then snow and rain showers overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs in the lower

40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ005-192200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s. Light southwest winds. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers overnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Cooler

with highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore

to the lower 50s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then rain and snow showers likely overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Cold with highs in the lower

40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s.

$$

NYZ006-192200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers early this afternoon.

Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the lower 60s

across the lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows

ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the

lower elevations. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ007-192200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug

Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

10 mph or less, becoming southwest.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug

Hill to around 40 across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the morning, then

partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with

highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow and rain showers likely overnight. Lows in

the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

NYZ008-192200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

445 AM EDT Mon Apr 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on

the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

showers likely overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s on the

hilltops to the upper 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of snow

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

Cooler with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the

upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then snow showers likely overnight. Lows around 30.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain showers. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the mid 20s. Chance

of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

$$

