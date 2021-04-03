NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, April 2, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming west 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Erie shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s

along the Lake Erie shore to around 60 inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 60s.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming west around 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 50s on the

hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance

of rain showers late. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to

the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain showers late. Highs in the upper 40s. West

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 50s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the upper 40s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from around 50 along the Lake Ontario

shore to the mid 50s inland. Light winds.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s. Light west winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 30s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake

Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on the Tug Hill

to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or

less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s

across the Tug Hill to the mid 30s along the Lake Ontario shore.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers. Lows ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the Tug Hill to around 50 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

northwest around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

417 AM EDT Sat Apr 3 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light south winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on

the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to

the lower 50s across the lower elevations. North winds 10 mph or

less, becoming northwest.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s.

