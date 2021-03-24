NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 23, 2021 _____ 245 FPUS51 KBUF 240835 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 NYZ001-242100- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ010-242100- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ002-242100- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ011-242100- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Warm with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 50 percent. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ085-242100- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 60s inland. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ012-242100- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ019-242100- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers this morning, then partly sunny early this afternoon. Partly sunny with a chance of showers late. Breezy, warm with highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with showers likely in the afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore to around 70 inland. Southwest winds 10 mph or less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s on the hilltops and to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ020-242100- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Cloudy with showers likely this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers early this afternoon. Partly sunny late. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warm with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ021-242100- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. Showers likely this morning, then a chance of showers early this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Warmer with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy and much cooler. Early morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ013-242100- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s on the hilltops to the mid 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Early morning highs in the upper 50s, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s on the hilltops and to around 50 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ014-242100- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers early this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 60s on the hilltops to the lower 70s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops and to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ003-242100- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers through early afternoon, then partly sunny late. Warm with highs ranging from around 60 along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 50s inland. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland, then temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. $$ NYZ004-242100- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Warm with highs ranging from the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Very windy and cooler. Late morning highs in the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph, becoming west and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Windy with lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ005-242100- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. A chance of showers this afternoon. Mild with highs ranging from the mid 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to around 60 inland. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers. Mild with lows around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the mid 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 70s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from the lower 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 50s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, warm. Late morning highs in the upper 50s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 60s inland, then temperatures falling to the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore and to the lower 50s inland. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 30. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ006-242100- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 60s inland. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, mild with lows ranging from around 50 on the Tug Hill to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, cooler. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ NYZ007-242100- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers from late morning on. Mild with highs ranging from the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows ranging from the mid 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warm with highs ranging from the lower 60s along the Lake Ontario shore to the mid 60s inland. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Very windy and mild. Late morning highs in the mid 50s, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the Tug Hill and to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest and increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. $$ NYZ008-242100- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 430 AM EDT Wed Mar 24 2021 .TODAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming south. .THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the lower 60s on the hilltops to the upper 60s across the lower elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers overnight. Mild with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Windy, mild. Late morning highs ranging from the mid 50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the mid 40s on the hilltops and to around 50 across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west and increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely with a chance of snow showers. Lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent. .SUNDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. Highs in the upper 40s.