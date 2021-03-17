NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Windy,

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Erie shore to the mid 50s

inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Colder with highs in the lower 40s.

Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Windy,

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the mid 30s. North winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in

the lower 50s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Colder with highs in

the lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s.

Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Much colder with lows 20 to 25.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around 30 on

the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

north.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from around

50 on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Little or no accumulation. Colder with

highs around 40. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Erie shore to the upper 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light east winds.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Windy with lows ranging from the lower

20s in interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore.

Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs ranging from around 30 on the hilltops to the mid 30s across

the lower elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning, becoming north. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and mild with highs in the mid 50s. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light winds. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Windy with lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Cold with

highs in the lower 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Mild with highs

ranging from the lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the

lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain overnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Light southeast

winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the lower 40s. East winds

10 mph or less, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 40 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

sunny in the afternoon. Cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s

on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light east winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain, colder with highs in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain in the evening, then

a chance of snow overnight. Lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming north. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Light

south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Colder with highs ranging from the upper

30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations.

Light winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Lows 20 to 25. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Cold with highs ranging from the

mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Windy, colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the mid 30s.

North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Ontario shore to the lower 50s inland. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s. Light winds,

becoming northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Windy, colder with

lows in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to

40 mph, becoming north. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and windy, cold with highs in the lower 30s.

North winds 15 to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the upper 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the lower

50s inland. Light south winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Windy, colder with

lows in the lower 20s. North winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs in the lower 30s. North

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Light southeast winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light winds. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs ranging from around 40 on the

Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely with a chance of snow

in the evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Windy and much

colder with lows ranging from 10 to 15 on the Tug Hill to 15 to

20 across the lower elevations. Northeast winds 15 to 30 mph,

becoming north. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the upper

20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations.

North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the Tug Hill to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Windy and much colder with lows 10 to 15. Northeast winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the

Tug Hill to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. North winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

432 AM EDT Wed Mar 17 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Light south

winds.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow overnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Light southwest winds. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on

the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming north 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then a chance of snow overnight. Much colder with lows

10 to 15. North winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and cold with highs ranging from the mid 20s

on the hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 10 to 15.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

