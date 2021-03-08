NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 7, 2021

_____

169 FPUS51 KBUF 080832

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

NYZ001-082200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ010-082200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the upper 40s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Warmer with highs ranging from

the upper 50s along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 60s inland.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-082200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Much warmer with highs in the

lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ011-082200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the lower 60s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-082200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny. Highs ranging from

the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower

elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the

upper 50s inland to the lower 60s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ012-082200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the

hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ019-082200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 mph or

less, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Milder with highs ranging from

the mid 50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-082200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the upper 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ021-082200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the lower 40s on

the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light

winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds

10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the upper 50s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ013-082200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to the lower 60s across the lower elevations.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs around 40.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-082200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from around 40 on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the mid

50s on the hilltops to around 60 across the lower elevations. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ003-082200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

upper 40s inland. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ004-082200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs in

the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west

10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs ranging from the lower 40s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 40s inland. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or

less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ005-082200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

around 40. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore to the

mid 40s inland. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer with highs in the lower

60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ006-082200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny through early afternoon, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the

upper 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening.

Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the lower 30s

across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much milder with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming south 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ007-082200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning, then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 30s. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs ranging from the mid 30s on the Tug Hill to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and much milder with highs ranging from

the lower 50s on the Tug Hill to the upper 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ008-082200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Mon Mar 8 2021

.TODAY...Sunny through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 30s. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in

the mid 20s. South winds 10 mph or less, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s on the hilltops to around 40 across the

lower elevations. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Lows in the lower 20s. Light

winds.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the

lower 50s on the hilltops to the mid 50s across the lower

elevations. South winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather