NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 6, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

NYZ001-072200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries through early afternoon.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows around 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ010-072200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries late this morning. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less,

increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to around 50 inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ002-072200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. South winds 10 mph or less.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ011-072200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered flurries early, then partly

sunny with a chance of snow showers late this morning. Mostly cloudy

with scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs in the upper

20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light southwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ085-072200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming west around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to

10 above inland to around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light south

winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ012-072200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with

highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above.

Light west winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 mph or

less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 mph

or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ019-072200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above

in interior valleys to 15 to 20 along the Lake Erie shore. Light

west winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the mid 40s.

South winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s along the

Lake Erie shore to the lower 50s inland. Light winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ020-072200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning.

Cold with highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest

around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the mid

40s. Light winds, becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Mild with highs around 50. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ021-072200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 40s

on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. West

winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

NYZ013-072200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Scattered flurries from late

morning on. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming northwest around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Cold with lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and mild with highs ranging from the upper

40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ014-072200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late. Cold

with highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s

across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming northwest around

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold with lows around 10 above.

Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the lower 40s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the

hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations. West winds around

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ003-072200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers through early

afternoon, then mostly cloudy with scattered flurries late. Cold

with highs in the upper 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mainly clear.

Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold with lows ranging from 10 to

15 inland to 15 to 20 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light west

winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs in the mid 40s. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ004-072200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers this morning, then

scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with highs in the mid 20s.

Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Scattered

flurries in the evening. Cold with lows 10 to 15. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Not as cold with highs around 40. Light winds, becoming south 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ005-072200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with scattered flurries this afternoon. Cold with

highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming northwest around 10 mph.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered flurries in the evening. Cold

with lows ranging from 10 to 15 inland to around 15 along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Not as cold with highs in the

upper 30s. Light winds, becoming south around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the mid 40s

along the Lake Ontario shore to the upper 40s inland. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in

the upper 30s.

NYZ006-072200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Scattered flurries this morning. Cold with

highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Scattered flurries in the evening.

Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 above across the Tug Hill to

10 to 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Not as cold with highs ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to

the mid 30s across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming south

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows ranging from the upper 20s on the Tug Hill to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming southwest. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from around 40 on

the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ007-072200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug

Hill to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from zero to 5 below

across the Tug Hill to zero to 5 above along the Lake Ontario shore.

Light southeast winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Light

winds.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

NYZ008-072200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

330 AM EST Sun Mar 7 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cold with highs 20 to 25. Light northwest winds.

.TONIGHT...Mainly clear. Cold with lows zero to 5 below. Light

northwest winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Not as

cold with highs in the lower 30s. Light winds, becoming southwest

around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming

west. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs ranging from the upper 30s

on the hilltops to the mid 40s across the lower elevations.

Northwest winds 10 mph or less.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

showers. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Highs in the lower 30s.

