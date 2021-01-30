NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Friday, January 29, 2021

_____

457 FPUS51 KBUF 300826

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

NYZ001-302230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming east

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. East winds 15 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ010-302230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers early, then

partly sunny from late morning on. Highs in the mid 20s. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds,

becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ002-302230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the lower 20s.

Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. East winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. East winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ011-302230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Cold with highs in the

lower 20s. Light northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 10 above. East winds 10 mph or

less.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

likely overnight. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ085-302230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s

inland to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Light northwest

winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from 5 to 10 above inland to

around 15 along the Lake Erie shore. Light winds, becoming east

around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie

shore. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to

the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs ranging from the mid 20s on the

hilltops to around 30 across the lower elevations. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ012-302230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs 20 to 25. Light

northwest winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Southeast

winds 10 mph or less.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 20s. East winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ019-302230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly

sunny. Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from the

lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower

elevations. Light winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. Light winds, becoming

southeast around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs ranging

from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows ranging from the lower 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 20s along the Lake Erie shore. East

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs around 30. East winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ020-302230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs 20 to 25. Light northwest

winds. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in the

upper 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

around 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs around 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ021-302230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning, then

partly sunny this afternoon. Highs 20 to 25. Northwest winds 10 mph

or less. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light

southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the

lower elevations. Light winds, becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Not as cold with lows 15 to 20. East

winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ013-302230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered snow showers this morning. Highs ranging from 15 to 20 on

the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest

winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light southeast winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows 15 to 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance of snow

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds around 10 mph,

becoming northeast. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ014-302230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this

morning, then scattered snow showers early this afternoon.

Additional accumulation an inch or less. Cold with highs ranging

from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light

winds, becoming east around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely

overnight. Lows 10 to 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then a chance

of snow in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northeast

winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

NYZ003-302230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy through early afternoon, then becoming partly sunny.

Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then scattered snow

showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation an inch or

less. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 10 mph or

less, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from around 10 above inland

to around 15 along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s. East winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20. East winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Lows in the lower 30s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ004-302230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. Light east winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15. East winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs in

the upper 20s. East winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northeast.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 30.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ005-302230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs around 20. Northwest winds around

10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 20s. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15. East winds around 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ006-302230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Lake effect snow showers likely this morning, then

scattered snow showers early this afternoon. Additional accumulation

around an inch. Cold with highs ranging from around 10 above on the

Tug Hill to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Light northwest

winds. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder with

lows ranging from 10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to

zero to 5 below along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 20 to 25. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Not as cold with lows ranging from 5 to 10 above on the Tug

Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations. Light winds, becoming

east 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow in the morning, then

mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s. East winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

NYZ007-302230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs ranging from around

10 above on the Tug Hill to 10 to 15 across the lower elevations.

Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows ranging from

10 below to 15 below zero across the Tug Hill to 5 below to 10 below

zero along the Lake Ontario shore. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, cold with highs 15 to 20. Light winds, becoming

northeast 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then a chance of snow

overnight. Not as cold with lows zero to 5 below. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mainly clear. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

$$

NYZ008-302230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

326 AM EST Sat Jan 30 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cold with highs 10 to 15. Light northwest

winds.

.TONIGHT...Becoming mainly clear. Cold with lows 15 below to

20 below zero. Light winds.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 15 to 20. Light winds.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Not as

cold with lows zero to 5 above. Light winds.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow in the morning. Highs in

the mid 20s. Light winds. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Lows

5 to 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 10 above.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY...Snow and rain likely. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

$$

Hitchcock/SW

_____

