NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020 _____ 559 FPUS51 KBUF 240902 ZFPBUF Zone Forecasts for Western New York National Weather Service Buffalo NY 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 NYZ001-242230- Niagara- Including the city of Niagara Falls 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ010-242230- Northern Erie- Including the city of Buffalo 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the lower 50s, then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ002-242230- Orleans- Including the city of Medina 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening, then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ011-242230- Genesee- Including the city of Batavia 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ085-242230- Southern Erie- Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on. Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to around 40 along the Lake Erie shore and to the lower 40s inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ012-242230- Wyoming- Including the city of Warsaw 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... ...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. Windy, mild with highs around 50. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. $$ NYZ019-242230- Chautauqua- Including the city of Jamestown 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain. Windy. Early afternoon highs in the upper 40s inland to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore and to the lower 40s inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this morning, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then snow overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 4 to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Much colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 6 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 in interior valleys to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ020-242230- Cattaraugus- Including the city of Olean 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST SATURDAY... .TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and freezing rain overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to 5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ021-242230- Allegany- Including the city of Wellsville 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain, rain and snow overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches across the higher terrain. Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows around 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ013-242230- Livingston- Including the city of Geneseo 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain and rain overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less. Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ014-242230- Ontario- Including the city of Canandaigua 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with highs ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming west. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 20 to 25. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 15. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ003-242230- Monroe- Including the city of Rochester 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EST FRIDAY... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, mixing with freezing rain overnight. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ004-242230- Wayne- Including the city of Newark 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, a chance of snow showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ005-242230- Northern Cayuga- Including the city of Fair Haven 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 .TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and sleet likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s. $$ NYZ006-242230- Oswego- Including the city of Oswego 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill. Colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. $$ NYZ007-242230- Jefferson- Including the city of Watertown 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on. Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of snow 70 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 20s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 5 to 10 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. $$ NYZ008-242230- Lewis- Including the city of Lowville 402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020 ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... ...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... .TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning on. Windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Much colder with lows ranging from around 15 on the hilltops to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of snow 60 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Lows zero to 5 above. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers. Highs 20 to 25. $$

Hitchcock/JM