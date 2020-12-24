NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, December 23, 2020

_____

559 FPUS51 KBUF 240902

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

NYZ001-242230-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, snow and freezing rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Windy with highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ010-242230-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the lower 50s,

then temperatures falling to the lower 40s along the Lake Erie shore

and to the mid 40s inland. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow accumulation 2 to 4 inches. Ice accumulation of up

to one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow in the morning, then lake effect snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Additional accumulation 1 to 3 inches in

the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures in the upper

20s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35

mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ002-242230-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. West

winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming northwest with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Additional accumulation around an inch.

Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening,

then lake effect snow showers likely overnight. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of

snow showers in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ011-242230-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on.

Breezy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation 1 to

2 inches possible. Near steady temperatures in the upper 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

around 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in

the upper 20s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in

the lower 20s. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ085-242230-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Showers likely early, then rain from late morning on.

Windy, mild. Early afternoon highs in the upper 40s inland to the

lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling to

around 40 along the Lake Erie shore and to the lower 40s inland.

South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph this morning,

becoming southwest and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, freezing rain and snow in the evening, then snow

and freezing rain overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight.

Snow accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth

of an inch. Colder with lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches in the most persistent snows. Near steady temperatures

ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow in the evening, then lake effect

snow showers overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Lows

ranging from 15 to 20 inland to the lower 20s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance

of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s along the

Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ012-242230-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.

Windy, mild with highs around 50. South winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 40 mph this morning, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and

freezing rain overnight. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches. Ice

accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Colder with lows ranging

from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 mph or less, increasing to 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow showers likely. Additional

accumulation 1 to 2 inches possible in the most persistent snows.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to

the upper 20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

15 to 20. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs

ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the mid 20s across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30

mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ019-242230-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST EARLY THIS MORNING...

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain. Windy. Early afternoon highs in the upper 40s inland

to the lower 50s along the Lake Erie shore, then temperatures falling

to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore and to the lower 40s

inland. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph this

morning, becoming west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow, freezing rain and rain in the evening, then snow

overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow accumulation 4

to 7 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Much

colder with lows ranging from the mid 20s in interior valleys to the

upper 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to

6 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs ranging from the mid

20s inland to around 30 along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Windy with lows ranging from around 15 in interior valleys to

the lower 20s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Cold with highs ranging from the lower 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

up to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow and rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows in the lower 20s. Chance

of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ020-242230-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM EST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, windy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 15 to

30 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain in the evening, then snow and

freezing rain overnight. Snow may be heavy at times overnight. Snow

accumulation 3 to 5 inches. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Lake effect snow. Additional accumulation 3 to

5 inches in the most persistent snows. Highs in the mid 20s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy

at times. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs 20 to 25. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ021-242230-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Rain, breezy with highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain, rain and snow

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of up to one tenth of

an inch. Lows ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Snow showers likely. Additional accumulation

ranging from around an inch across the lower elevations to 1 to

2 inches across the higher terrain. Much colder with near steady

temperatures ranging from the lower 20s on the hilltops to the upper

20s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 10 to 15. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Cold with highs ranging from 15 to 20 on

the hilltops to the mid 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows around 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ013-242230-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST THIS MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the lower

50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this morning,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then freezing rain and rain

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows in the upper 20s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Accumulation an inch or

less. Much colder with near steady temperatures ranging from the mid

20s on the hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows 15 to 20. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 15 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ014-242230-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely late this morning. Rain this afternoon.

Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the hilltops

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on the hilltops to the

lower 30s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northwest. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around an inch across the higher terrain. Ice

accumulation of a few hundredths of an inch. Much colder with highs

ranging from the upper 20s on the hilltops to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows ranging from 15 to 20 on

the hilltops to the lower 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the

hilltops to the upper 20s across the lower elevations. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the morning, becoming

west.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 20 to 25.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 10 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ003-242230-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then showers likely late this

morning. Rain this afternoon. Breezy, mild with highs in the mid

50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, mixing with freezing rain overnight. Ice

accumulation of up to one tenth of an inch. Lows around 30. West

winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Snow showers and freezing rain likely in

the morning, then a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Near steady temperatures around 30. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ004-242230-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.

Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph,

diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain late. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths

of an inch. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Cloudy. Rain showers likely, a chance of snow

showers and freezing rain in the morning, then a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Ice accumulation of a few hundredths of an

inch. Much colder with highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ005-242230-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers late this morning. Rain this afternoon.

Breezy, mild with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in

the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain showers and sleet likely in the morning, then

a chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow and

sleet accumulation. Much colder with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the upper 20s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the lower 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NYZ006-242230-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.

Breezy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the Tug Hill

to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

around 40. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming south. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then snow showers likely in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing

across the lower elevations to an inch or less on the Tug Hill.

Colder. Early morning highs in the lower 40s, then temperatures

falling to the upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 30

mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Lows ranging from around 15 on the Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the

lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

30 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs ranging from the lower 20s on the Tug Hill to the upper 20s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ007-242230-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of showers early, then rain from late morning on.

Windy, mild with highs in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows in

the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain and snow showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Early

morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the Tug Hill to the mid

40s across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to the

upper 20s on the Tug Hill and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Windy and much colder with lows ranging from 15 to 20 on the

Tug Hill to 20 to 25 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Windy with highs ranging from the mid 20s inland to the upper 20s

along the Lake Ontario shore. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph, becoming

west and diminishing to 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the lower 30s. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 5 to 10 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

$$

NYZ008-242230-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

402 AM EST Thu Dec 24 2020

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM NOON EST TODAY THROUGH LATE FRIDAY

NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY

MORNING...

.TODAY...A chance of rain showers early, then rain from late morning

on. Windy, mild with highs ranging from the upper 40s on the

hilltops to the lower 50s across the lower elevations. South winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph, becoming southeast. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Lows

ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s across

the lower elevations. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to

30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers and snow

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Early morning highs ranging from the lower 40s on the hilltops to

around 50 across the lower elevations, then temperatures falling to

the upper 20s on the hilltops and to the lower 30s across the lower

elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Much colder with lows ranging from around 15 on the hilltops

to 15 to 20 across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs ranging from around 20 on the hilltops to the mid 20s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Lake effect snow showers. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows 15 to 20. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Highs in the upper 20s. Chance of

snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows zero to 5 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs 20 to 25.

$$

Hitchcock/JM

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather