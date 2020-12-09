NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast

NY Buffalo NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 8, 2020

_____

183 FPUS51 KBUF 090847

ZFPBUF

Zone Forecasts for Western New York

National Weather Service Buffalo NY

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

NYZ001-092200-

Niagara-

Including the city of Niagara Falls

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early, then snow through daybreak. A chance

of snow late this morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the

upper 30s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and

rain showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ010-092200-

Northern Erie-

Including the city of Buffalo

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow early, then snow through mid morning. Snow

with a chance of rain late this morning, then snow showers likely

with a chance of rain showers early this afternoon. A chance of rain

and snow showers late. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the

upper 30s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ002-092200-

Orleans-

Including the city of Medina

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow with rain likely early, then snow through daybreak.

Snow likely late this morning, then a chance of rain and snow

showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs in

the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph, becoming west with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ011-092200-

Genesee-

Including the city of Batavia

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then a chance of snow and rain showers

this afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Near steady

temperatures in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light

winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ085-092200-

Southern Erie-

Including the cities of Orchard Park and Springville

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely early, then snow this morning. Rain

and snow showers likely this afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging

from an inch or less across the lower elevations to around 2 inches

across the higher terrain. Highs ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20

mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to

the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s inland to the lower 40s along the

Lake Erie shore. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ012-092200-

Wyoming-

Including the city of Warsaw

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers likely this afternoon.

Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10

to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 90

percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ019-092200-

Chautauqua-

Including the city of Jamestown

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow likely late this morning.

Snow and rain showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of

snow and rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s in

interior valleys to the upper 30s along the Lake Erie shore. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows ranging from the upper 20s in

interior valleys to the mid 30s along the Lake Erie shore. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow and rain showers.

Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ020-092200-

Cattaraugus-

Including the city of Olean

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow likely this morning. Snow showers likely this

afternoon. Accumulation 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming west.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ021-092200-

Allegany-

Including the city of Wellsville

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow early. Snow likely late this morning, then

snow showers likely this afternoon. Accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops

to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds

5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers, rain showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s. Lows in the mid 20s.

$$

NYZ013-092200-

Livingston-

Including the city of Geneseo

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow likely this morning. Rain

and snow showers likely early this afternoon, then a chance of rain

and snow showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or less. Highs

ranging from the lower 30s on the hilltops to the upper 30s across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs ranging

from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to around 50 across

the lower elevations. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ014-092200-

Ontario-

Including the city of Canandaigua

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...A chance of snow early, then snow this morning. Snow and

rain showers likely early this afternoon, then snow showers likely

with a chance of rain showers late. Snow accumulation an inch or

less. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow and rain

showers. Near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the

hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s across the lower

elevations. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Light winds,

becoming south 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the mid 40s on the hilltops to the upper 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

mid 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ003-092200-

Monroe-

Including the city of Rochester

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow and rain likely early, then snow through mid morning.

Snow with a chance of rain late this morning, then a chance of rain

and snow showers this afternoon. Snow accumulation an inch or less.

Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph, becoming west. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperatures in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming west.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers. Highs in the

upper 30s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

NYZ004-092200-

Wayne-

Including the city of Newark

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then rain and snow showers likely early

this afternoon. A chance of rain and snow showers late. Snow

accumulation an inch or less. Highs in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers.

Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s inland to the

upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 10 mph or less.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ005-092200-

Northern Cayuga-

Including the city of Fair Haven

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain showers likely this

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow showers overnight. Little or no additional

snow accumulation. Near steady temperatures ranging from the mid 30s

inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario shore. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming southwest

10 mph or less.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ006-092200-

Oswego-

Including the city of Oswego

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the

lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming west 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers with rain showers likely in the evening,

then snow showers likely with a chance of rain showers overnight.

Additional snow accumulation ranging from little or nothing across

the lower elevations to 1 to 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as cold

with near steady temperatures ranging from the lower 30s on the Tug

Hill to the mid 30s across the lower elevations. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph, becoming northwest. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow and rain showers. Highs ranging

from the lower 30s on the Tug Hill to around 40 across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the mid 20s on

the Tug Hill to around 30 across the lower elevations. Light winds,

becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug Hill to the mid 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

20 to 25. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

NYZ007-092200-

Jefferson-

Including the city of Watertown

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow and rain showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation ranging from 1 to 3 inches across the

lower elevations to 4 to 6 inches on the Tug Hill. Highs ranging

from the mid 30s inland to the upper 30s along the Lake Ontario

shore. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph,

becoming west. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow and rain showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of snow and rain showers overnight. Additional snow

accumulation ranging from little or nothing across the lower

elevations to around 2 inches on the Tug Hill. Not as cold with lows

in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph, diminishing to 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the Tug Hill to the upper 30s across the lower

elevations. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows ranging from the

upper 20s across the Tug Hill to the lower 30s along the Lake

Ontario shore. Light winds, becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the Tug

Hill to the lower 40s across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming southwest.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

showers, snow showers and freezing rain. Lows in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Highs in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 20 to 25.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NYZ008-092200-

Lewis-

Including the city of Lowville

347 AM EST Wed Dec 9 2020

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Snow this morning, then snow showers this afternoon.

Snow accumulation 4 to 6 inches, except 1 to 2 inches in the Black

River Valley. Highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph,

becoming west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Additional accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest.

Chance of snow 80 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the

lower 30s on the hilltops to the mid 30s across the lower

elevations. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming light. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Light winds,

becoming south 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs ranging from the upper 30s on the hilltops to the lower 40s

across the lower elevations. South winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Highs

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

showers, freezing rain and rain showers. Lows in the lower 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers and

freezing rain. Highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

15 to 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

JLA

_____

